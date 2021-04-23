Advertisement

Can you help? Precious pet missing after Augusta car accident

Zoe fled after a rollover car accident in Augusta. She is still missing.
By Staff
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A local resident is looking for one of her dogs after it fled following a car crash this week.

Ashley Ada was involved in a crash at 1:45 p.m. Thursday that flipped her car at Wrightsboro Road and Whitney Street, according to her mother, Melissa McDaniel.

Her dogs, a German shepherd an a pit bull terrier, jumped out of the car once it landed.

The German shepherd was found on Schley Street, but the pit pull is still missing.

“Her name is Zoe and she’s the sweetest baby,” McDaniel wrote on Facebook.

She urged anyone who lived in the Central Avenue/Summerville area to keep an eye out for her.

Ada can be contacted on Facebook or by phone at 706-231-5892 or 706-513-8012.

