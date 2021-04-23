Can you help? Precious pet missing after Augusta car accident

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A local resident is looking for one of her dogs after it fled following a car crash this week.

Ashley Ada was involved in a crash at 1:45 p.m. Thursday that flipped her car at Wrightsboro Road and Whitney Street, according to her mother, Melissa McDaniel.

Her dogs, a German shepherd an a pit bull terrier, jumped out of the car once it landed.

The German shepherd was found on Schley Street, but the pit pull is still missing.

“Her name is Zoe and she’s the sweetest baby,” McDaniel wrote on Facebook.

She urged anyone who lived in the Central Avenue/Summerville area to keep an eye out for her.

Ada can be contacted on Facebook or by phone at 706-231-5892 or 706-513-8012.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.