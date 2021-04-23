Advertisement

Baseball is back on the river with Augusta GreenJackets opening game

Augusta GreenJackets
Augusta GreenJackets(WRDW)
By Nick Proto
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We are definitely overdue for some baseball on the river but the wait is almost over. Tickets go on sale Monday for the Augusta GreenJackets.

The first home game is coming up on May 4 against the Columbia Fireflies.

If you’re planning to hit the ballpark sometime this spring or summer there are some changes to know about.

For the most part, changes will be similar to what we’ve seen at other sporting events mask requirements, capacity limits, and spaced-out seating. They’ll open up more gates so everyone isn’t filing through one spot. All of this so on Tuesday for the first time since September 7 2019, we’ll have GreenJackets baseball.

“We never thought that day would be the last GreenJackets game we’ve had in this long,” said Brandon Greene, a GreenJackets General Manager.

As the clock counts down to the next GreenJackets game, the excitement cranks up.

“It’s at the highest it’s been in a very long time. Internally we are very very very excited,” said Greene.

GreenJackets fans are also feeling the excitement after a long wait.

“I’m excited. I’m looking forward to going to games again,” said David Peltier, a lifelong GreenJackets fan.

This season will be met with a lot of changes. As with most sporting events, masks are required and social distancing is encouraged. The season will start with 50 percent stadium capacity or about 3,000 fans.

Greene says they’ll sell tickets a few weeks at a time because as state capacity limits change, the team will make adjustments as well. Maybe the biggest change, the team is now a part of the Atlanta Braves organization.

For lifelong GreenJackets and Braves fans like Peltier, it’s a perfect match.

“Having the opportunity to see the future of the Braves come through Augusta now is just an awesome experience that I think fans are really gonna be looking forward to,” said Peltier.

Peltier says it’s hard to top the feeling of the first-ever game at SRP Park. But if there’s anything that can come close, it’ll be the return of GreenJackets baseball.

“With it officially coming back I think you’re gonna get a replica of that moment of fans overjoyed to see baseball is back here in Augusta and they’re ready to see some ball,” he said.

SRP Park has held more than 150 events in the last year while the team wasn’t playing. Greene says when they had their first little league game out here it was exciting just to have baseball in the stadium. So you can only imagine how they’re feeling with opening day just 11 days away.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A brush fire along Keith Drive in Aiken County kept crews busy on April 22, 2021.
Amid high fire danger, fires erupt across CSRA
April Paulk
Local woman sentenced in case of dead man found at her care home
Michael DeWayne Hampton
‘He’s not that kind of person’ Emotions flow from family of Augusta man jailed for child cruelty
Large events are returning to Augusta, but not without new safety guidelines
I-TEAM: 8 years after reports of mold at Ft. Gordon homes, we find the problems may still exist
I-TEAM: 10 years later, we hear from the private company that provides housing on Fort Gordon

Latest News

Augusta Ironman canceled due to pandemic
Volunteers sought for IRONMAN 70.3 Augusta triathlon
Kentucky freshman guard Terrence Clarke died Thursday following a car accident in Los Angeles....
Former Kentucky guard Terrence Clarke dies in LA car crash
Clemson keeping men’s track and field, cross country
The NCAA has released its latest guidance to help member schools navigate competition during...
NCAA tweaks college football OT format to shorten games