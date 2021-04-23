Augusta University gets more than $1.7 million in donations during 1-day drive

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) – Augusta University brought in 681 gifts totaling $1,743,801 during the second annual Augusta Gives campaign Wednesday.

This year’s top donor was community supporter Emily Baumann, who gave $1 million toward the endowment of the Emily S. Baumann Child and Adolescent Psychotherapy Fund to provide more access to youths in need of mental health care for generations to come.

Since the fund was established in March 2016, it has garnered nearly $285,000 in donations from more than 50 donors contributing to the fund as of today. The funding has also provided approximately 3,500 hours of therapy sessions to date.

Here are some of other notable gifts to this year’s campaign.

Dr. Ray and Mrs. Janice Whiting , A.L. Williams Jr. Scholarship Endowment (Athletics) and Janice and Raymond Whiting Scholarship (Pamplin)

Riverside Refreshments (Les Perry) , Riverside Refreshments Men’s Golf Scholarship Endowment

Mr. T.R. Reddy and Dr. Niranjini Reddy ,TR Reddy Family Fund for COVID-19 Neurological Research

Regent Jim and Mrs. Karen Hull, TR Reddy Family Fund for COVID-19 Neurological Research

Kiwanis Club of Augusta, Children’s Hospital of Georgia

Mr. Gordon and Mrs. Elaine Rondeau , Renee Olubunmi Rondeau Memorial Scholarship Endowment (Pamplin)

Chad Cook, Men’s Basketball Fund

Mr. Dean and Mrs. Teena Newman , Men’s and Women’s Golf

Dr. Manny and Mrs. Catherine Ngoh , Augusta Endodontic Center Dental Hygiene Scholarship Endowment

Sara Haddow Liebel, Sara Haddow Liebel Physician Assistant Scholarship Endowment

Dr. Tanya Sudia, Dr. Tanya Sudia Scholarship Endowment (College of Nursing)

“Our donors certainly responded to this call to action and we are very appreciative,” said AU Vice President for Philanthropy and Alumni Engagement Deborah Vaughn. “These gifts allow us to make a lasting positive impact on future generations to come, and many thanks to our leadership for embracing and supporting this important virtual initiative, which we hope will continue to grow each year.”

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.