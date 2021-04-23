Advertisement

A.R. Johnson health students receive virtual road accident training

By Tradesha Woodard
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 5:34 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Health career students at A.R. Johnson Magnet School learned a valuable lesson yesterday.

They received training on how to respond to accidents. Normally it would take place at Augusta University, but instead, they did it virtually this time around.

But even a virtual scenario held in a classroom didn’t stop students like Mackenzie Howard from connecting and engaging in road safety incidents.

“It really helps to know if we still want to be involved in the medical field. It taught me a lot about what to do and how to prepare for that,” she said. “They taught us a lot about what to do in a car incident speeding texting on your phone and helping someone in a car accident.”

“Once they are given the knowledge to handle those scenarios, that could really happen in the real world,” AU medical student Stephanie Wohab said.

Wohab says they worked really hard to find ways to educate and inspire students through a screen.

“That was something I was nervous about, like, how are we going to convey that virtually?”

She says student participation and curiosity helped alleviate her uncertainty, giving her lots of hope that their approach was received.

“They felt comfortable enough to start asking those questions I felt like we really fulfilled our mission,” Wohab said.

That mission: allowing students to be involved and feel a part of the conversation.

And A.R. Johnson is actually having their prom today, so officials say the road safety training was a great reminder as they prepare for a big night.

