American Red Cross assisting family in Aiken County after home fire

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - American Red Cross disaster-trained volunteers are assisting a family whose home, located on Good Springs Road, was damaged by a fire this afternoon.

The Red Cross is helping five people by providing financial assistance for immediate needs such as food, clothing, and shelter, along with referrals to much-needed resources.

The Red Cross is preparing families to act quickly through its year-round Home Fire Campaign and springtime Sound the Alarm efforts.

During Sound the Alarm, volunteers will meet virtually with families by appointment throughout South Carolina to review fire safety for their household and practice their two-minute fire drill. Families interested in learning how to make their home safer can request a virtual appointment at redcross.org/sc.

Visit SoundTheAlarm.org for more information and to pledge to prepare your family against home fires.

The American Red Cross responds to an average of six home fires every day in South Carolina. In many cases, the families impacted lose everything. You can help support these families by providing them the financial assistance they need for a place to stay, food, and clothing. Become a Hometown Hero by clicking here or visiting www.redcross.org/HometownHero.

