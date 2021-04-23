Advertisement

American Red Cross assisting family in Aiken County after home fire

(chaelesse delpleche)
By Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 9:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - American Red Cross disaster-trained volunteers are assisting a family whose home, located on Good Springs Road, was damaged by a fire this afternoon.

The Red Cross is helping five people by providing financial assistance for immediate needs such as food, clothing, and shelter, along with referrals to much-needed resources.

The Red Cross is preparing families to act quickly through its year-round Home Fire Campaign and springtime Sound the Alarm efforts.

During Sound the Alarm, volunteers will meet virtually with families by appointment throughout South Carolina to review fire safety for their household and practice their two-minute fire drill. Families interested in learning how to make their home safer can request a virtual appointment at redcross.org/sc.

Visit SoundTheAlarm.org for more information and to pledge to prepare your family against home fires.

The American Red Cross responds to an average of six home fires every day in South Carolina. In many cases, the families impacted lose everything. You can help support these families by providing them the financial assistance they need for a place to stay, food, and clothing. Become a Hometown Hero by clicking here or visiting www.redcross.org/HometownHero.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael DeWayne Hampton
Augusta man charged after injuries send 1-year-old to hospital
Derek Chauvin
Mixed local law enforcement reactions to the Derek Chauvin verdict
Joe Mullins
I-TEAM: Uncovering more details of the Joe Mullins Masters fraud lawsuit
A brush fire along Keith Drive in Aiken County kept crews busy on April 22, 2021.
Amid high fire danger, fires erupt across CSRA
Antonio Burden
Augusta officials pick finalist for new fire chief

Latest News

MDH encourages COVID testing as part of Youth Testing Campaign
American Academy of Pediatrics says more kids are being diagnosed with COVID-19
You're most likely to be exposed to coronavirus in Georgia, two studies found.
S.C. peach farmers fear harm from overnight frost
Mom reunites with children after 10 years at sea.
Navy mom surprises kids at school after 10 months at sea
6 years ago, a crash took the lives of five Georgia nursing students
2015 deaths of Ga. nursing students prompts call for text-free driving