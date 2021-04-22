Advertisement

Vehicle fire blocks lanes of I-20 eastbound near exit 192

A total of 9 departments are being used to put out the fire.(Associated Press)
By Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 10:16 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Lanes on Interstate 20 eastbound are temporarily blocked due to a vehicle fire.

Dispatch says around 9:54 p.m., Columbia County deputies responded to a vehicle fire near exit 192 on Interstate 20 eastbound. The driver was outside of the car and uninjured, officials say.

We have a News 12 on the way to the scene and will provide updates.

Motorists should avoid the area if possible.

