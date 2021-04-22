USDA extends pandemic flexibilities for school meals, day cares through June 2022

WASHINGTON (WRDW/WAGT) - As part of the Biden-Harris Administration’s commitment to reopen schools safely, several meal service flexibilities that enable social distancing are now extended through June 30, 2022.

The waivers continue the Administration’s commitment to provide safe, healthy meals free of charge to children as the pandemic continues to threaten the food and nutrition security of our most vulnerable.

Schools nationwide will be allowed to serve meals through USDA’s National School Lunch Program Seamless Summer Option, which is typically only available during the summer months. Schools that choose this option will receive higher-than-normal meal reimbursements for every meal they serve, which will support them in managing increased costs. This option also affords schools the financial flexibility to customize their meal service to fit their local needs.

Parents or guardians can also pick up meals for their children when programs are not operating normally, all while maintaining social distancing consistent with federal recommendations.

“USDA will remain relentless in ensuring our nation’s children get the critical nutrition they need,” Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack explained. “States and districts wanted waivers extended to plan for safe reopening in the fall. USDA answered the call to help America’s schools and childcare institutions serve high quality meals while being responsive to their local needs as children safely return to their regular routines. This action also increases the reimbursement rate to school meal operators so they can serve healthy foods to our kids. It’s a win-win for kids, parents and schools.”

For a complete list of the waiver actions announced today, you can visit FNS’s COVID Response page.

