S.C. suspect in riots to remain in jail, being transferred to Washington, D.C.

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Little River man charged for his role in the deadly Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol will remain behind bars, according to court documents.

Per documents from U.S. District Court, 26-year-old Nicholas Languerand is being held on an “order of detention pending trial.” A judge has also ordered U.S. Marshals to transfer Languerand to Washington, D.C., which is where the charges originated.

The filing goes on to list the reasons for keeping Languerand detained, which include:

“Clear and convincing evidence that no combinations of conditions of release will reasonably assure the safety of any other person and the community.”

“By a preponderance of the evidence that no condition or combination of conditions of release will reasonably assure the defendant’s appearance as required.”

An FBI special agent investigating the case found images and videos of a man matching Nicholas Languerand's descriptions throwing objects at law enforcement officers at the U.S. Capitol. (Source: FBI) (WRDW)

Documents also list the weight of evidence presented against Languerand being strong and that he is subject to a lengthy period of incarceration if convicted.

The motion also notes a history of violence, use of weapons as well as alleged alcohol and substance abuse by Languerand.

An FBI agent investigating Languerand previously stated that he has a previous criminal history in his native Vermont. An order of protection was also filed against Languerand in January 2020 after a witness claimed he threatened to kill them regarding a previous case.

The decision comes the same week a judge did not make a decision on whether to set bond for Languerand, whose charges include assaulting, resisting or impeding an officer using a dangerous weapon and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol Grounds.

Investigators were able to locate and arrest Languerand earlier this month following a tip that led them to an Instagram post attributed to him at the Capitol grounds at the time of the riots.

A criminal complaint showed someone matching Languerand’s description was also seen throwing objects at police officers, as well as holding a police shield and hitting it against the ground.

Languerand also requested court-appointed legal counsel, according to documents.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.