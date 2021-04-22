S.C. peach farmers fear harm from overnight frost

LANDRUM, S.C. (WYFF/AP) - South Carolina farmers took precautions against an overnight frost they fear could damage peach trees and other crops.

Brandon Hyder in Landrum says that frost is the biggest danger. Hyder Farms grows and sells peaches, among other goods and has roughly 150 acres of peach trees.

“Our low places, we’re more worried about, but as far as one or two days ahead of time, there’s not really much we can do besides just get out and kind of watch the weather and hope for the best,” Hyder said of the freeze warning.

Workers have cut the grass around the 150 acres of peach trees at Hyder Farms, which Hyder said Wednesday would help keep frost from settling. He and his family also pruned trees.

Hyder says winds above 10 mph would help keep frost from forming on branches and the grass.

While losing peaches to frost might sound bad, that’s not always the case. There are often too many peaches that grow on one tree, which then have to be manually picked.

“Of course, we don’t want them all to get frost and killed but we would like to see some of them thinned out,” said Hyder. “We’re going to have to do it anyway, so it kind of is beneficial at some times.”

Hyder said the farm had one of its best seasons this past year.

The National Weather Service declared a freeze warning for portions of the Upstate Wednesday. That warning remained in effect through 9 a.m. Thursday.

