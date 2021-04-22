Roadwork roundup: Gordon Highway improvements are coming

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGHT) - Gordon Highway median barrier, bridge and driving surface improvements are on the move, thanks to a $18.7 million project now underway.

Drivers will notice a two-mile work zone area with lane closure April 26 starting around the Peach Orchard Road interchange going into the city.

Weather permitting, the contractor will grade highway shoulders for future paving operations.

These areas will be part of an upcoming traffic shift.

Work hours will be 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., with activity lasting one week and replicated around other bridges in the 3.63-mile project area.

Also planned are decorative lighting, resurfacing of Gordon Highway and funding to rehabilitate four bridges crossing railroad tracks.

Crews to start repaving Washington Road

Drivers will notice moving lane closures on the night of April 25 on Washington Road from the Columbia County line area to Lakewood Drive.

Work hours are 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. when contractors are present. Crews will start asphalt patching and paving connecting corridor driveways and side streets, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation. Mainline lane paving will begin afterwards.

Once underway, this $2.513 million contract will resurface Washington Road. Reeves Construction crews will roll out full force each night to complete the roughly four-mile job by June 30.

Project aims to improve I-20 east of Augusta

On the evening of April 26, Briggs Brothers Enterprises will kick off a $914,000 maintenance contract to replace failed, bumpy I-20 concrete slabs from McDuffie County to Columbia County.

There are 41 locations marked for new material east and westbound from mile post 172 in Thomson to mile 192 past the Grovetown exit.

In terms of the slab replacement, large sections up to 12 inches thick will be sawed, pulled and poured back.

Crews will close lanes as needed from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. in the project area starting April 26, weather permitting.

Contract work will last several weeks.

Crews begin work on improving highway in Louisville

Asphalt application operations began April 19 on U.S. 1 (Louisville Bypass) from Compton Drive to Georgia Highway 17.

Paving requires single lane closures daily from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Saturday.

The Georgia Department of Transportation has taken a major step forward in Jefferson County, recently awarding the $16.97 million widening and reconstruction of U.S. 1 from north of Nimrod Road to Clarks Mill Road, totaling 2.85 miles.

This Governor’s Road Improvement Program corridor project is set to expand the route section from two to four, 11-foot lanes in each direction with a flush median and curb and gutter throughout.

A sidewalk will begin at Old State Route 17 and end at the northern terminus.

The completion date is in fall 2022.

Project funds include $5 million from the Transportation Investment Act, a 10-year, 1 percent sales tax passed by Central Savannah River Area voters in 2012 to fund regional and local improvements.

Also on roadways ...

There will be intermittent, temporary lane closure(s) with lane shift on Lewiston Road from Columbia Road to Interstate 20. The lane closure will be daily from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. from April 19-30.

