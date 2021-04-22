Advertisement

Ready for the movies? Regal to reopen Augusta theater Friday

Bars and taverns are able to reopen their doors.
Bars and taverns are able to reopen their doors.(Amber Lake)
By Staff and wire reports
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 3:13 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One of Augusta’s movie theaters is going to be back up and running soon.

Regal’s Augusta Exchange and I-Max, 1144 Agerton Lane, is set to reopen Friday, according to Regal’s website.

The Regal location at Aiken Mall is set to reopen May 21.

The movie theater company closed all of its locations in March of last year.

For nearly half a year, its 7,211 screens and 549 theatres in the U.S. were dark. Doors will open with attendance limited for social distancing.

