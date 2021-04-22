Pollinator trail opens at Clarks Hill in honor of late former ranger

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Today, people across the world are celebrating Earth Day but at Clarks Hill, officials from the Strom Thurmond Dam and Lake Project are using the holiday to honor late former ranger, Christopher Spiller.

In his name, they are dedicating a pollinator trail site which will be 400 yards from the Thurmond Visitors Center on Clarks Hill Highway. It will be full of wildflowers and is meant to serve as a home for pollinators like birds, bees, and butterflies.

Officials say Spiller was a dedicated environmental restoration advocate, and he served with the U.S Army Corps of Engineers for 28 years.

His colleagues say there was no better fit for the honor.

“The corps of engineers sometimes we don’t have good relations with people. We get tasked with the hard things. There’s a lot of controversy around it, but Chris was one of the few people you could talk to, and people would say, that’s a good guy,” said Scott Hyatt with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

We are told part of the pollinator trail was already open, but there are tons of huge improvements worth checking out.

There will be new flowers, new signs, and some new programs coming up in the future.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.