New Falcons GM Fontenot could select successor to QB Ryan

(AP) - New Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot may use his first NFL draft pick on a quarterback. Longtime starter Matt Ryan will be 36 this season. Fontenot may consider quarterbacks Justin Fields of Ohio State and Trey Lance of North Dakota State with the No. 4 overall selection.

Fontenot and new coach Arthur Smith need a quarterback to play behind Ryan this season and possibly start in 2022. Running back also is a priority. The Falcons have nine draft picks. First-round options may also include Florida tight end Kyle Pitts and Oregon offensive tackle Penei Sewell.

