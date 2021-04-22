Advertisement

New Falcons GM Fontenot could select successor to QB Ryan

(KWCH)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - New Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot may use his first NFL draft pick on a quarterback. Longtime starter Matt Ryan will be 36 this season. Fontenot may consider quarterbacks Justin Fields of Ohio State and Trey Lance of North Dakota State with the No. 4 overall selection.

Fontenot and new coach Arthur Smith need a quarterback to play behind Ryan this season and possibly start in 2022. Running back also is a priority. The Falcons have nine draft picks. First-round options may also include Florida tight end Kyle Pitts and Oregon offensive tackle Penei Sewell.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael DeWayne Hampton
Augusta man charged after injuries send 1-year-old to hospital
Derek Chauvin
Mixed local law enforcement reactions to the Derek Chauvin verdict
Joe Mullins
I-TEAM: Uncovering more details of the Joe Mullins Masters fraud lawsuit
Antonio Burden
Augusta officials pick finalist for new fire chief
Homes evacuated due to fire threat at subdivision in Aiken County
Homes evacuated due to fire threat at subdivision in Aiken County

Latest News

Clemson keeping men’s track and field, cross country
The NCAA has released its latest guidance to help member schools navigate competition during...
NCAA tweaks college football OT format to shorten games
SRP Park is one of the main drivers of growth in North Augusta. (Source: WRDW)
GreenJackets announce daily promotions and ticketing information
T. W. Josey High School Girls Basketball Team wins State Championship
Richmond County recognizes its three basketball championship winning teams