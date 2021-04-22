NCAA tweaks college football OT format to shorten games
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — College football teams will have to go for 2 after touchdowns starting with the second overtime possession, and beginning in the third round each team will get one play to score from the 3-yard line.
The NCAA playing rules oversight panel approved a proposal made last month by the playing rules committee to tweak the overtime format.
The new rule will have teams run alternating 2-point plays in the third overtime instead of starting another drive at the opponent’s 25-yard line. The 2-point shootout currently starts in the fifth overtime.
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.