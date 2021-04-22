Advertisement

NCAA tweaks college football OT format to shorten games

The NCAA has released its latest guidance to help member schools navigate competition during...
The NCAA has released its latest guidance to help member schools navigate competition during the pandemic.(Source: NCAA)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — College football teams will have to go for 2 after touchdowns starting with the second overtime possession, and beginning in the third round each team will get one play to score from the 3-yard line.

The NCAA playing rules oversight panel approved a proposal made last month by the playing rules committee to tweak the overtime format.

The new rule will have teams run alternating 2-point plays in the third overtime instead of starting another drive at the opponent’s 25-yard line. The 2-point shootout currently starts in the fifth overtime.

