Monkey on the loose bites woman in Myrtle Beach area

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A woman was bitten by a monkey that got loose Wednesday from the T.I.G.E.R.S. preserve in the Myrtle Beach area, authorities said.

According to a report from the Horry County Police Department, officers were called to Keystone Lane in the Myrtle Beach area on April 21 for an animal attack. The victim said the monkey could possibly still be on the loose.

The woman said she heard her dog barking outside, and when she went out to see why, she saw the small monkey in her yard, the police report stated.

“She stated that the monkey lunged at her and bit her on the arm,” according to the report. “She stated that once the monkey bit her, it lunged towards her chest. She stated that the monkey then fled the area.”

Authorities said the woman was taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

An officer spoke with the owner of the T.I.G.E.R.S. preserve, located down the street, who said the monkey did get loose and wandered into the next neighborhood before being recovered and placed back into a cage, the report stated.

The owner said that particular monkey does wander free within the facility and gets loose from time to time, according to law enforcement.

