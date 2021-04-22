Advertisement

Monkey on the loose bites woman in Myrtle Beach area

(WCAX)
By Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 4:18 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A woman was bitten by a monkey that got loose Wednesday from the T.I.G.E.R.S. preserve in the Myrtle Beach area, authorities said.

According to a report from the Horry County Police Department, officers were called to Keystone Lane in the Myrtle Beach area on April 21 for an animal attack. The victim said the monkey could possibly still be on the loose.

MORE | How long does protection from COVID-19 vaccines last?

The woman said she heard her dog barking outside, and when she went out to see why, she saw the small monkey in her yard, the police report stated.

“She stated that the monkey lunged at her and bit her on the arm,” according to the report. “She stated that once the monkey bit her, it lunged towards her chest. She stated that the monkey then fled the area.”

Authorities said the woman was taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

An officer spoke with the owner of the T.I.G.E.R.S. preserve, located down the street, who said the monkey did get loose and wandered into the next neighborhood before being recovered and placed back into a cage, the report stated.

The owner said that particular monkey does wander free within the facility and gets loose from time to time, according to law enforcement.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael DeWayne Hampton
Augusta man charged after injuries send 1-year-old to hospital
Derek Chauvin
Mixed local law enforcement reactions to the Derek Chauvin verdict
Joe Mullins
I-TEAM: Uncovering more details of the Joe Mullins Masters fraud lawsuit
Antonio Burden
Augusta officials pick finalist for new fire chief
Homes evacuated due to fire threat at subdivision in Aiken County
Homes evacuated due to fire threat at subdivision in Aiken County

Latest News

April Paulk
Local woman sentenced in case of dead man found at her care home
Nicholas Languerand is accused of participating in the deadly Capitol riots that took place on...
S.C. suspect in riots to remain in jail, being transferred to Washington, D.C.
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster
McMaster signs 5-day in-person learning bill into law
This is among the exhibits of the Fort Gordon museum.
How you can help museum keep Fort Gordon’s history alive