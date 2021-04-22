Advertisement

Local woman sentenced in case of dead man found at her care home

April Paulk
April Paulk(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A woman has been sentenced over the case of a man found dead at the unlicensed personal care home she owned.

April Paulk was facing multiple charges for neglect of a disabled adult, exploitation of a disabled adult and obstruction of justice, according to previous coverage.

She was found guilty on all counts and sentenced to 20 years. Fifteen of those are behind bars and the last five are on probation.

Edward Dath was found dead inside Dynasty Personal Care Home behind a bedroom door in February 2018.

Upon further investigation, it was found that Dath was denied medications with no explanation as to why, according to authorities. Paulk had been paid over $6,000 in three months for that resident’s care.

