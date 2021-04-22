Advertisement

Local VA staff takes pledge to fight sexual harassment, sexual assault and domestic violence

Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center staff took the White Ribbon Pledge.
Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center staff took the White Ribbon Pledge.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 9:54 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - In conjunction with Sexual Assault Awareness Month, Charlie Norwood Veterans Affairs Medical Center leaders and frontline staff took the White Ribbon Pledge.

The pledge is a commitment to fighting sexual harassment, sexual assault and domestic violence.

“Charlie Norwood VA facilities are where healing occurs,” said Dr. Robin Jackson, medical center director for Charlie Norwood. “Fear of harassment or violence of any kind is incompatible with our calling as healthcare professionals, and it won’t be tolerated.”

Jackson and his leadership team joined Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough and other senior leaders across the Department of Veterans Affairs in taking the nationwide pledge virtually, then hosting local virtual pledge ceremonies.

The Global White Ribbon Campaign is centered on ending gender-based discrimination against women, a well as domestic violence, sexual harassment and sexual violence against all gender identities.

Veterans, VA staff or visitors encountering sexual harassment or assault at Charlie Norwood VA facilities should contact their facility’s VA police or notify other VA staff.

Learn more at www.whiteribbonusa.org.

