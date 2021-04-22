Local COVID-19 vaccine providers shift methods to reach more people

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Amid a decline in demand for COVID-19 vaccinations, health care agencies in the CSRA are adjusting their plans.

The East Central District of the Georgia Department of Public Health used to give about 750 to 800 shots a day at its main site.

On Tuesday, that number was down to 500.

In an effort to reach out to people who hadn’t gotten a shot yet, the agency turned the old Southside Elementary School into a walk-in clinic Wednesday.

One person there said he was originally going to get it through his primary care doctor, but this clinic made it easy.

“I do feel comfortable with my primary care because that’s who has been treating me for the past eight years,” Kaven Hutchinson said.

“At first, I was kind of apprehensive.”

Also looking at a change in methods is University Hospital in Augusta.

Spokeswoman Rebecca Sylvester said a vaccination schedule is being rethought for May “based on the low participation in the April vaccination clinics.”

In an email, she said: " We are discussing other, more effective distribution avenues.”

Where to get a shot

If you’re still looking to get your vaccine, there are opportunities for that today:

Augusta University Health has another clinic today at Washington Square. It will be from 1-4:30 p.m. You do need to sign up beforehand at https://www.augustahealth.org/vaccine

In Aiken, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is hosting a clinic at the county’s health department, 222 Beaufort St. NE. That will be until 4 p.m. You also need an appointment for that one by signing up at https://cvas.dhec.sc.gov

Also in the news ...

University Hospital in Augusta reports having 20 COVID-19 inpatients today. In the past 24 hours, the hospital system has discharged four patients and admitted six. A month ago on March 22, University had 10 COVIFD-19 inpatients, On Feb. 22, the number was 63, and on Jan. 22, the number was 143.

