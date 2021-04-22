Large events are returning to Augusta, but not without new safety guidelines

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s the return to normal many have been waiting for. Events are coming back to downtown Augusta, but not without new guidelines.

On the day of any big event downtown, there could be thousands of people walking through the Augusta common. In the last year, it didn’t get as much action because of COVID. But some of your favorite annual events might be making a return this summer and businesses are looking forward to it.

“Pre-COVID downtown was the place to be. Especially Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays. But the thriving sounds of Broad Street quickly dulled at the start of the pandemic. During COVID, it was desert. Nobody was on the streets, nobody walking,” said James Mintz, the Augusta Pride President.

Augusta Downtown Development authority says in 2020 Augusta had 2.27 million visitors downtown. That’s down 1 million visits from 2019. The main reason for the decrease in the cancellation of events.

“It’s really important for us and other organizations and festivals to return back to downtown,” said Mintz.

Augusta Pride is just one of the events planning a return this summer. Augusta commissioners are reviewing a plan for safe event guidelines put together by a committee.

Some of the guidelines are COVID safety signage, providing PPE supplies, allowing ten-feet between vendors, no dining or sit-down areas, reduced attendance numbers, mask are encouraged, and organizers must get their safety plan approved by the city.

“Normally we want to pack everybody as much as we can into the common but we’re going to have a little bit more separation,” said Mintz.

With events on the horizon, local businesses are looking forward to the foot traffic it might bring.

“Not only in our spirit are we ready for it, in our pocketbooks, and the businesses are ready for it,” said Brent Slage, owner of Flowers on Broad.

“It’s almost hard to walk by, without walking in. Yeah, events like that always help the Shoe God’s,” said Devante Frederick, sales expert at the Shoe God’s. “I mean it helps everybody, not just us, it helps the whole community of businesses, it’s never a bad thing.”

They lost last year, but the year ahead seems a lot more promising.

Commissioners still have to approve the guidelines before they become official. But Augusta Pride has already submitted their event plan if approved they plan to hold the festival in June.

In September there will be a scaled-down Arts in the Hearts, now named the Arts City Festival, the Garden City Festival, and the Ironman Competition.

Also, if you’ve missed it, the Augusta Market has already made its return and the James Brown Block Party is scheduled for May 1st.

