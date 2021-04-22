How you can help museum keep Fort Gordon’s history alive

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A military museum at Fort Gordon is looking for a new home to preserve its history.

The museum closed down while officials worked on turning Fort Gordon into a Cyber Center of Excellence.

The museum has collections filled with one-of-a-kind treasures and unique artifacts that you’ll only find right here in Augusta.

“We had a piece of the Berlin Wall as well as a lot of other communications and technology,” said Amy Tuschen, executive director of the Fort Gordon Historical Museum Society.

But without a new home, artifacts will be shipped to an Army storage site outside the CSRA.

That’s why people like Tuschen are trying to preserve the history and secure a new home.

“If they are shipped someplace else, they may not necessarily come back,” Tuschen said.

“We want to keep that history right here locally.”

She says they’re hoping to move the museum to a building off Gordon Highway adjacent to Gate One.

“It was a pretty substantial collection,” Tuschen said.

“With it being off post it would be much easier for schools anyone in the community would have access to go to the museum.”

She says even though a new home has been identified, organizers need more funds to help purchase the building.

They’re asking everyone in the community to make a donation helping provide our unique pieces of history a new home.

“If we get a good large amount of donations that we are looking for to show them our content and that the community wants to keep it here, then they will make sure the artifacts don’t go anywhere else,” Tuschen said.

How to help

For more information on how to become involved or contribute, contact Tuschen at execdirector@fghms.com or 706-831-5912, or visit secureourstory.org.

