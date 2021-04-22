‘He’s not that kind of person’ Emotions flow from family of Augusta man jailed for child cruelty

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A one-year-old child is fighting for his life in the ICU, a 21-year-old is sitting in jail for it, and their family left wondering what happened.

21-year-old Michael Hampton was charged Tuesday with injuring a one-year-old child, who is reportedly receiving treatment for a burn to the leg and bleeding on his brain.

And as you can imagine, the family is extremely emotional.

Michael Hampton’s family members and neighbors say that the baby belongs to his girlfriend, who he’s been dating for about a month. They say they’re having a hard time wrapping their head around this because this crime doesn’t fit Michael Hampton’s character.

Michelle Hampton, Michael’s sister said, “I just remember him texting me and he was like, they’re finna arrest me. And instantly it was just like a rush of emotions. He’s so young. He hadn’t experienced anything like this ever.”

Michelle has two young boys of her own and says her brother watches them all the time without issue.

“When I was working, he would watch my kids. When I wanted to go out, he would watch my kids,” she said.

And the Hampton case isn’t the first child cruelty case we’ve seen in Augusta this year.

Back in February, Christopher and Selena Scott were arrested for allegedly unplugging their one-year-old’s defibrillator, killing the child. Statewide, data from Georgia State University says there were more than 1,000 cases of physical abuse against children in 2017. That’s their most recent data.

But Michelle just says, her brother is not that kind of person.

“It gets stressful. It makes you wanna beat your head against the wall because you can’t make sense of it,” she said.

She says the past few days have been filled with emotions, that were made worse by what she reads about her brother online.

“There’s nothing you can do to stop it. People are going to say what they want to say and they don’t even know this person. It makes you feel powerless,” she said.

Michelle says her brother hasn’t ever experienced anything like this. We looked up arrest records for Michael Hampton in all of our major counties and found nothing.

Michelle says her boys keep asking where their uncle Mike is, and she keeps telling them he’ll be home soon.

