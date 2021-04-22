GreenJackets announce daily promotions and ticketing information

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Augusta GreenJackets, Low-A East Affiliate of the Atlanta Braves, have released their daily promotions and ticketing procedures for the 2021 season.

Single-game tickets for the May home games will go on sale Monday at 10 a.m. online and at the SRP Park box office. Tickets will be received digitally and accessible on a mobile device.

SRP Park is opening at a limited capacity for the first month of the season.

Fans can look forward to these daily promotions:

Tuesdays, in partnership with News 12 NBC 26 & Sunny 102.7: First Responder Tuesdays presented by Academy Sports and Outdoors. Fire, Police, and EMS can receive discounted reserved seating tickets with valid ID at the SRP Park Box Office

Wednesdays, in partnership with News-Talk WGAC Augusta: “Warrior Wednesday” featuring special military-themed jerseys. Active military who present ID can purchase discount reserved seating tickets at the SRP Park Box Office. The specialty jerseys will be auctioned off on Sept. 8 to benefit Forces United.

Comfort Keepers Baseball Bingo returns to SRP Park on Wednesdays as fans can play along and win all game long.

All Wednesday home games will also be Silver Jackets nights, presented by AARP of Georgia, Augusta Ear, Nose, Throat & Allergy, and Comfort Keepers. Fans 60 years and older can join the Silver Jackets Program by visiting: https://www.milb.com/augusta/ballpark/gj-silver-jackets

Thursdays in partnership with Kicks99, and 93.9 BOB FM: “Thirsty Thursdays” return for the 2021 season, presented by Garden City Social and Mr. Tattoo. The weekly promotion features $1 PBR and Natural Light and other discounted beers from 6-8 p.m.

Fridays, in partnership with HD 98.3: “Feature Friday,” highlights a featured beer at the Keg Stand from 6-8 p.m., a chef-inspired hamburger and hotdog, and special theme nights

“Braves BUZZfest,” pays homage to the new affiliation with the Atlanta Braves

Saturdays, in partnership with KICKS99: “State Farm Saturdays,” presented by Anthony and London Thuan

New for 2021, the White Claw Concert Series will feature pre-game concerts from 4:30-5:45 p.m. and postgame fireworks on select Saturday home games

Sundays, in partnership with Shout 94.7: “Sunday FUNday,” returns with kid-friendly themes each week

New for 2021 the Maurice’s Piggie Park Sunday Savings Meal Deal will offer fans 12 and under discounted Meal offerings to Sunday games

Jr. Jackets Kids Club is back, presented by Tum-E Yummies, Pediatric Partners, and the Family YMCA of Greater Augusta. It’s FREE to join and members 12 & younger will receive free admission to select Sunday home games – Register today: https://www.milb.com/augusta/community/jr-jackets-activities

For more information, visit https://www.milb.com/augusta/ballpark/gj-daily-promotions.

A VIP pre-sale for single tickets will start at 10 a.m. Friday for GreenJackets 2021 Full, Half, and 20 Game Members and Holders, Sponsors and Suite Holders. Tickets will be available for purchase online starting at 10:00 a.m. on Monday by visiting greenjacketsbaseball.com or by vising the SRP Park box office. All purchases will be digitally delivered.

The GreenJackets 2021 game schedule is out and available online at www.GreenJacketsBaseball.com.

Buffer zones

A player safety buffer zone will be maintained and enforced around the dugouts, on-field bullpens, and the field of play to keep the required distance between fans and players. Physical distancing will be required and enforced at ingress, egress and while fans are in line for concessions and merchandise.

Attendance policies

All attendees age 2 and older must wear a face covering over their nose and mouth at all times while inside SRP Park for GreenJackets baseball games, other than when actively eating or drinking in their ticketed seat. A clear bag policy will also be enforced at all entry gates. Each attendee is allowed one clear bag no larger than 12 inches by 6 inches by 12 inches.

SRP Park strongly encourages all guests to adhere to all protocols for the health and safety of other guests and staff, including wearing a face mask while at SRP Park, and following social distancing guidelines. If a guest is exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19, please stay home. These symptoms include but are not limited to coughing, shortness of breath, difficulty breathing, fever, headache, or sore throat. SRP Park will have hand sanitizing stations and restrooms available for guests to practice personal hygiene. Additional details on SRP Park’s reopening protocols can be found here: https://bit.ly/SRPParkPlan

To stay up to date on all things GreenJackets including when remainder of season individual tickets will be on sale, promotions calendar updates follow us on social media: Facebook, Instagram and Twitter and sign up for the ‘Jackets Buzz e-newsletter today by visiting https://bit.ly/AGJBuzz.

