Georgia Cyber Center conducts research for rural broadband services

By Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 9:38 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - More efforts are underway to get better internet access in our rural counties.

Over the next several weeks, the Georgia Cyber Center will be doing research and running tests in Taliaferro County to figure out what kind of technology works best there.

We got a look at some of that testing that started today.

Researchers will be taking things like trees, terrain and temperature into account. Once the research is done, the cyber center says it’ll start working on plans to deliver broadband to unserved and underserved areas across the state.

