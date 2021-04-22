Advertisement

First in-person Narcan training available since pandemic moved many addiction resources online

(WTVG)
By Kaitlin Stansell
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 8:27 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The coronavirus pandemic has created many challenges for those fighting the opioid crisis and dealing with addiction in our state, and for the first time in months, a critical piece of the response is happening in person Wednesday evening.

WakeUp Carolina is hosting its first in-person Narcan training since the pandemic moved many of their outreach efforts online.

Officials say this is an important step to address the opioid crisis as the pandemic has caused so many to struggle with their addictions.

The event starts at 6 p.m. at the Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex on Ann Edwards Lane.

The training is meant to give participants the tools to recognize the signs of an overdose, teach them how to use Narcan nasal spray and ultimately give them the power to save a life.

Organizers said the training is recommended for anyone at risk of an opioid overdose, friends and family of someone at risk, healthcare providers, social services providers, law enforcement and emergency response providers.

“To have it [Narcan] in the hands of more people, to be able to administer it, is just giving us more chances of saving a person’s life and getting them down the road to recovery,” Mount Pleasant Police Inspector Don Calabrese said.

Participants must register for the event because space will be limited to make sure social distancing can be enforced.

LINK TO REGISTER: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/april-wakeup-carolina-virtual-take-back-training-event-tickets-150265246397?aff=ebdsoporgprofile

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jimmy Hoffmeyer says his 7-year-old daughter's teacher cut her hair without his permission. He...
Dad outraged after teacher cuts his daughter’s hair without permission
Home Depot
Foes of Ga. voter law boycott Home Depot; Kemp fires back
Parents divide over unofficial Columbia County school field trip
An unofficial Columbia County field trip causes buzz among parents
Joe Mullins
I-TEAM: Uncovering more details of the Joe Mullins Masters fraud lawsuit
In this image from video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin, center, is taken...
Chauvin guilty of murder and manslaughter in Floyd’s death

Latest News

‘Don’t be THAT person’: SCDNR warns public not to disturb turkey nests
As Wisconsin continues to fight an opioid epidemic, people are encouraged to get rid of their...
S.C. promotes prescription medication Take Back Day
Local hospitals struggle to fill open COVID-19 vaccination appointments
George Floyd, who was Black, was declared dead on May 25, 2020, after Derek Chauvin, who is...
Where do we go now after the guilty verdict in the George Floyd murder trial?