First in-person Narcan training available since pandemic moved many addiction resources online

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The coronavirus pandemic has created many challenges for those fighting the opioid crisis and dealing with addiction in our state, and for the first time in months, a critical piece of the response is happening in person Wednesday evening.

WakeUp Carolina is hosting its first in-person Narcan training since the pandemic moved many of their outreach efforts online.

Officials say this is an important step to address the opioid crisis as the pandemic has caused so many to struggle with their addictions.

The event starts at 6 p.m. at the Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex on Ann Edwards Lane.

The training is meant to give participants the tools to recognize the signs of an overdose, teach them how to use Narcan nasal spray and ultimately give them the power to save a life.

Organizers said the training is recommended for anyone at risk of an opioid overdose, friends and family of someone at risk, healthcare providers, social services providers, law enforcement and emergency response providers.

“To have it [Narcan] in the hands of more people, to be able to administer it, is just giving us more chances of saving a person’s life and getting them down the road to recovery,” Mount Pleasant Police Inspector Don Calabrese said.

Participants must register for the event because space will be limited to make sure social distancing can be enforced.

LINK TO REGISTER: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/april-wakeup-carolina-virtual-take-back-training-event-tickets-150265246397?aff=ebdsoporgprofile

