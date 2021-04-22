Fires sparking across the CSRA region forcing families to evacuate their homes

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - At least four fires sparking across our area forcing, some families out of their homes in the last 24 hours. Three out of those four fires started in Aiken County.

The latest one a brush fire this afternoon sparking again off Trolley Line Road. Flames were sparking up in the woods in Trolley Run Neighborhood today and the smoke was getting too close for some who live in the neighborhood.

“I’m wondering what could happen with the winds,” said Kim Dalich, a resident from Trolley Line Road.

There have been 24 hours of worry for Dalich as the smoke starts to rise again just behind her house. Last night, her family evacuated to a hotel.

“My husband answered, and they said we needed to evacuate,” she said. “We basically took our three cars, met up at the Walmart, and went from there.”

The family and dogs are not back at the house today as conditions across the area aren’t getting better.

“It’s worrisome for me. My husband and I have discussed last night and today the brush area behind our fence,” said Dalich.

Fire officials say the fire on Trolley Line Road started again because of dry conditions and wind. About 90 acres are impacted between USC Aiken and the Trolley Run neighborhood.

Fifteen minutes down the road, there is another brush fire in Langley. Langley Fire Captain Harold Cain says they called in State Forestry to help with moving brush and coverage in the air.

“Couple houses in danger around here, getting pretty close to them,” he said.

Bethany O’Banion, a resident in the neighborhood, came home to firefighters in her backyard.

“They had called thinking that our house was on fire. It was very dense smoke,” she said. “I don’t think it got anything of ours yet.”

And as more trucks move in to fight the flames, Dalich hopes this evening is calmer than the last.

“It was really strange. I’ve never been through anything like that,” she said.

We asked fire crews if these homes are in danger again and they didn’t give us an answer. They said they are focused on moving dirt and brush to stop these flames from spreading.

