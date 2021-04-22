Crews deal with flames after Aiken County fire rekindles overnight

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken County officials reported Thursday morning that a fire threat at the Trolley Run subdivision has slowed after crews battled flames throughout the night and into this morning.

The latest reports from the GVW Fire Department state that fire crews continued to douse flames and create fire breaks throughout Wednesday night as the fire continued to spread throughout the wooded area.

Officials report a call about the fire came in around 2:36 p.m. on Wednesday, leading to multiple homes being evacuated as firefighters worked to put out the fire.

At approximately 3 a.m., the GVW Fire Department reported the fire appears to have slowed as the South Carolina Forestry Commission sent several tractors to plow fire breaks.

The GVW Fire Department share this photo of smoke and flames lingering in Aiken County around 1 a.m. (GVW Fire Department)

No injuries or structure damage has been reported, according to the GVW Fire Department’s latest update.

Details on the cause of the fire are limited at this time but the incident follows a red flag fire alert that urged South Carolinians to postpone burning outdoors on Wednesday and Thursday due to weather conditions that would elevate the risk of wildfires.

