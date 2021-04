AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richard County deputies and Augusta Fire responded to a residential structure fire.

Dispatch says the call came in at 8:53 p.m. in the area of Peach Orchard Road and Boykin Road.

Officials on the scene say no one was injured. The right lane on Peach Orchard Rd was blocked temporarily.

