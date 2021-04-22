Advertisement

‘Don’t be THAT person’: SCDNR warns public not to disturb turkey nests

(WMBF)
By News Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 8:23 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources is reminding the public that not only is robbing a turkey nest a “terrible idea,” it’s also illegal.

SCDNR took to Facebook Tuesday night, saying the agency is contacted about “abandoned” turkey eggs each year.

But finding an unattended turkey nest is not uncommon.

Don't be THAT person... 😳 Each year, SCDNR is contacted about "abandoned" turkey eggs in nests from concerned South...

Posted by South Carolina Department of Natural Resources on Tuesday, April 20, 2021

According to SCDNR, hens continue to roost in trees as normal while laying and do not begin continuous incubation until all egg laying is complete.

“Laws prohibiting robbing turkey nests and possessing eggs are in place for a good reason. Wild turkeys that are hatched by humans lose virtually all the instincts that allow them to survive in the wild,” SCNDR said in the post.

The agency added that it’s also illegal to release pen-raised turkeys into the wild, as they often commingle with other domestic fowl which may harbor diseases that could be detrimental to wild turkeys.

According to SCDNR, “wild” strain turkeys for sale by poultry hatchers are also also prohibited since it’s unlawful to import any wild turkey into the state.

