Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

Winds will be calmer overnight and temperatures will be dropping well below normal. Frost Advisories are in effect for the northern CSRA until 8am this morning. Lows will be dropping to the mid and upper 30s by sunrise. Protect any sensitive outdoor plants you have!

High pressure builds into the region today bringing abundant sunshine and cooler than average highs. Afternoon highs will only be in the mid to upper 60s this afternoon. Winds will be out of the west-northwest between 8-15 mph.

Morning lows will be chilly again Friday in the upper 30s to low 40s. Frost advisories may be issued again for some CSRA counties. A few clouds begin to show up Friday, but we should remain dry during the day. Highs on Friday will be a little warmer in the mid 70s. Winds will be out of the southwest between 5-10 mph.

An area of low pressure combined with an upper level trough is expected to move through the CSRA on Saturday bringing a heavy rain and storm threat to the CSRA. The Storm Prediction Center currently has the CSRA under a 15% risk for severe weather on Saturday. Widespread rain totals over 1″ look possible for the CSRA. Rain is expected to begin as soon as early Saturday and come through in waves through Saturday night. Highs on Saturday should remain in the low 70s.

Sunday is looking dry and mostly sunny. Morning lows will be in the mid 50s and afternoon highs will be seasonal in the upper 70s.

