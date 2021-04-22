Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Clear skies expected this evening into tonight. Winds will be calm overnight and lows will be well below normal again early Friday. Frost Advisories are in effect for Edgefield, Saluda, and McCormick County until 9 AM Thursday. Lows tonight will be dropping to the mid 30s by early Friday. Protect any sensitive outdoor plants you may have.

A few clouds begin to show up Friday, but we should remain dry during the day. Highs on Friday will be a little warmer in the mid 70s. Winds will be out of the southwest between 5-10 mph.

Saturday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY. An area of low pressure combined with an upper level trough is expected to move through the CSRA on Saturday bringing a heavy rain and storm threat to the CSRA. The Storm Prediction Center currently has the CSRA under a Slight Risk (Level 2 out of 5) for severe weather on Saturday. Strong winds, hail, and even a few tornadoes look possible with our set up. Widespread rain totals between 2-3″ look possible for the CSRA. Rain is expected to begin as soon as midday Saturday and come through in waves through Saturday night. Highs on Saturday should remain in the mid 70s.

Severe Outlook (WRDW)

Sunday is looking dry and mostly sunny. Morning lows will be in the mid 50s and afternoon highs will be seasonal in the upper 70s. Winds will be out of the northwest between 5-12 mph.

Dry and seasonal weather is expected Monday with morning lows near 50 and highs getting near 80. Nice weather should stick around Tuesday and Wednesday with highs getting warmer in the mid 80s.

