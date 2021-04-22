Amid red-flag alert, fires erupt across CSRA

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Amid high fire danger, structure and brush blazes have been keeping local fire crews busy for the past 24 hours, especially in Aiken County.

The latest to cause alarm is a brush fire east of Langley.

The fire was reported just before noon in the woods along Keith Drive near Piney Heights Road. Responding crews were concerned about structures in the area. They requested a bulldozer and a firefighting airplane to help suppress the blaze.

It happened as crews were battling a structure fire, also in Aiken County.

Dispatchers received a report around 11:10 a.m. of a fire at a home on the 300 block Good Springs Road.

Heat from the fire across from Confederate Road was causing damage to a neighboring trailer, according to initial reports.

The occupants of both structures got out, according to reports at the scene.

The rural neighborhood north of the city of Aiken and south of Interstate 20 is dotted with mobile homes on large lots.

The blazes come during a red-flag fire alert for the region due to low humidity, winds and lack of recent rainfall.

A brush fire in Aiken County has proved stubborn in the past 24 hours for firefighters , ;leading to the evacuation of homes in the Trolley Run subdivision after breaking out Wednesday afternoon. The fire rekindled overnight, but crews eventually got it out.

Also Wednesday, crews in Augusta fought an outdoor fire that damaged a shed in the area of Peach Orchard Road and Boykin Road . No one was hurt.

Outdoor burning is highly discouraged during the red-flag alert, which will continue through at least Thursday.

