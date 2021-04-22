Advertisement

Clemson keeping men’s track and field, cross country

(WRDW)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 6:11 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson is keeping its men’s track and field and cross country programs after planning to eliminate them at the end of the current season.

The school said Thursday that revised financial projections found COVID-19 did not impact the athletic department as drastically as was thought when the announcement to end the sports was made in November.

Administrators said fundraising to support the targeted programs along with state and federal appropriations led to the department reconsidering its decision. The school said said it plans to add at least one and perhaps more women’s varsity sports. It has not yet decided which ones.

