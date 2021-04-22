Advertisement

Boil order lingers for Grovetown, lifted for Valley Public Service Authority

Clean, running water from faucet.
By Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 3:09 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Grovetown

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A boil advisory is in effect for Grovetown residents who live in the Pamir Place subdivision.

This is due to construction on water system improvements.

Residents who have experienced water outages and/or low water pressures are advised to only use boiled tap water or bottled water for drinking, cooking or preparing food.

The advisory is in effect until Friday afternoon.

Once it’s lifted, those affected should run their faucets for a minimum of two minutes.

Valley Public Service Authority

GLOVERVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Customers of the Valley Public Service Authority water system no longer need to boil their water.

The order was issued Wednesday for Golf Course Road, Cemetery Road and Myrtle Country Lane

After an intense flushing of the distribution system, water samples for bacteriological testing were collected and analyzed by Breezy Hill Laboratories. The results of the sampling indicate that the water is safe to use for drinking and cooking purposes.

Anyone with questions can call 803-593-2053.

