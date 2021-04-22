A decrease in enrollment prompts Edgefield County schools to collect data from parents

EDGEFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Now that students in the Edgefield County School District have returned to class five-days a week, the district wants to address what options there are going to be for in-person and full-remote classes.

The district will be sending a survey to parents to collect information about enrollment numbers by learning-model preference. They will also evaluate questions specific to population growth and decline throughout the district, specifically in the Merriwether District.

At this point, the district says it does not have clear guidelines from the Department of Education about the possibility of offering full remote learning for the 2021-2022 school year, but they are in the process of putting contingency plans in place.

A declining trend in student enrollment

Since 2011, enrollment for the Edgefield County School District has dropped from 3,621 to a recent low of 3,214. Over the last ten years, these numbers have been declining. However, data shows COVID appears to have accelerated the loss of students. From January 2020 until the end of March 2020, the district lost approximately 85 students who have not yet returned to school.

One of the complexities with projecting student enrollment numbers which ultimately impacts operational funding for the district is that this year has been the first time the district has ever had students enrolled in two very different learning models.

Evaluating in-person versus remote learning

The chart below provides a quick overview of current enrollment numbers by learning model, as of April 12, 2021. Due to ongoing construction at our Merriwether schools and high school facilities, the total capacity after construction for those schools is provided.

Edgefield County School District Experiences a Drop in Student Enrollment. (Edgefield County School District)

