Young scores 25, Williams 22, Hawks defeat Magic 112-96

(WRDW)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 11:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ATLANTA (AP) - Trae Young scored 25 points, Lou Williams added 22 in his best game since returning to Atlanta and the surging Hawks pulled away in the final period for a 112-96 victory over the Orlando Magic.

The Hawks began the day clinging to the fourth spot in the Eastern Conference. Atlanta won for the fifth time in six games to move a step closer to locking up its first postseason berth since 2017.

The Hawks took command in the second quarter and led 65-48 at halftime. Orlando was paced by Wendell Carter Jr. and Cole Anthony with 17 points apiece.

