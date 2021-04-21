Yanks stop 5-game skid, beat Braves 3-1 on wild pitch, walk
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 11:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW YORK (AP) - The New York Yankees broke their five-game losing streak with little offense, getting a run-scoring wild pitch and bases-loaded walk from Atlanta Braves reliever Nate Jones in the eighth inning that lifted them to a 3-1 victory.
Gio Urshela hit a tying home run in the fifth inning off Charlie Morton and the Yankees won with five hits. New York improved to 6-10 and avoided what would have been its worst start since 1972.
Winner Jonathan Loaisiga pitched the eighth, and Aroldis Chapman worked around a walk in the ninth for his second save.
