Where will your student learn? Richmond County schools move forward with rezoning plans

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County is moving forward with its rezoning plan for the 2021 school year. It’s called ‘rightsizing’ and the changes will affect thousands of kids in six different schools.

Today, the district said that their plans are fitting together like moving puzzle pieces.

This process of rightsizing is to help even out the population in our overcrowded schools. Some parents say it’s needed to make sure schools are getting the proper resources.

Just last night the Richmond County School Board approved the new rightsizing plan that affects six schools. The goal is even out school populations, staff allocation, and to help transportation services.

“You’re moving around some things to make things better,” said Jessica Wells, a Richmond County parent. “I think it’s a good thing but I know with the pandemic it’s an even more important thing. It’s just making sure that when we move these students that these resources go with them.”

Wells says that this gives students equal access to resources.

“If we have overcrowded schools we have less staff to help and pay attention to those things because the more students you have the less you can do one-on-one with students. I see this as a positive step,” she said.

The plan is this: they want to take students from Hains Elementary and those from Wheeless Road who would normally go to Murphy Middle School and send them to Richmond Hill instead. This would help reduce Murphy’s capacity by 28 percent.

They also plan to move two neighborhood clusters from Diamond Lakes Elementary to Willis Foreman which would reduce capacity at diamond lakes by 20 percent.

Rightsizing is something the district has been evaluating every year since 2008.

“There’s always in the past always people being vocal at least a few and I haven’t heard too many,” Wells said.

The board also pushed forward a plan to move CT Walker Magnet School from K-8 to K-5 making families choose a different magnet school. That will be determined at a later meeting.

Richmond County schools say this plan is set to start this fall at the beginning of the school year. The families that are affected will receive a letter in the mail during the first week of May.

Parents can request to stay at their current school but transportation will not be offered by the school system.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.