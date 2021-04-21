Where do we go now after the guilty verdict in the George Floyd murder trial?

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - You’ve probably seen the verdict in the Derek Chauvin trial posted on social media and fists raised by activists around the country, but how does real change happen?

We spoke with local law enforcement and activists who weigh in on that and what it could mean for police and community relationships here at home.

Washington Road is where we saw our biggest local protest surrounding this case. There were many people there today who were part of those demonstrations nearly a year ago and there are mixed emotions about the verdict.

Last summer, this was just one spot across the country where protestors marched demanding accountability from law enforcement. They say there was a division between the community and the police. They say this verdict held Derek Chauvin accountable, and it was a good first step towards rebuilding the relationship with law enforcement.

“It gives us hope but there’s still so far to go,” said Que McQueen, a leading voice in the Black Lives Matter Movement since last summer. He says watching the Derek Chauvin verdict brought a feeling of relief. But other waves of emotions quickly rolled in.

“I was upset because it’s such a small victory. We went through so much. We had a whole summer. We had people in the streets. We had 9 minutes of video about this and it still could have gone either way,” he said.

He says it’s a step in the right direction, and now local law enforcement needs to break down the barrier with the community. Lieutenant Jennifer Hayes with the Aiken Department of Public Safety says that’s something their department prides itself on.

“We put effort behind the words of ‘we want to know what the community thinks, we want to listen,’ so we’ve made more of a concerted effort to listen to what they have to tell us,” she said.

Hayes says they haven’t made any major changes to community outreach. The department already has events like Chat with Chief, Coffee with a Cop, and a Citizens Academy to get the community familiar with their officers. Their focus is on maintaining a strong relationship with those they protect and serve.

“Continue to listen. Continue to make that concerted effort to make ourselves available to the public so that we can understand their needs and help better meet those,” said Hayes.

We asked if they’ve made any policy changes since George Floyd’s death and Hayes responded that it’s always been a spoken rule, but they put in writing any officer has a responsibility to stop any misconduct being done by another officer.

We asked the Richmond and Columbia Sheriff’s Office the same question but haven’t heard back yet. Aiken County Sheriff’s Office did not want to speak on the issue.

