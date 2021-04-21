Warrenville, Graniteville and Vaucluse residents express ire over rising fire fees

GRANITEVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - There was a packed room Tuesday night in Aiken County during a meeting over rising fire fees.

Dozens of people living in Warrenville, Graniteville and Vaucluse are demanding answers from leaders over rising fire fees.

During the meeting at Christian Heritage Church, the GVW Fire Department heard about neighbors’ concerns.

“All that information we provided to the citizens who showed up is important. We know those needs are there, we just have to figure out how to get there,” said Fire Chief Charles Kneece.

“I do understand their questions and concerns, but we will take them into consideration and figure out how we move forward.”

The department’s officers and the board of directors will discuss any possible changes to the fire rates. They say the decision is ultimately up to county commissioners.

