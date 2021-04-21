Advertisement

Warrenville, Graniteville and Vaucluse residents express ire over rising fire fees

By Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 9:53 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRANITEVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - There was a packed room Tuesday night in Aiken County during a meeting over rising fire fees.

Dozens of people living in Warrenville, Graniteville and Vaucluse are demanding answers from leaders over rising fire fees.

During the meeting at Christian Heritage Church, the GVW Fire Department heard about neighbors’ concerns.

“All that information we provided to the citizens who showed up is important. We know those needs are there, we just have to figure out how to get there,” said Fire Chief Charles Kneece.

“I do understand their questions and concerns, but we will take them into consideration and figure out how we move forward.”

The department’s officers and the board of directors will discuss any possible changes to the fire rates. They say the decision is ultimately up to county commissioners.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jimmy Hoffmeyer says his 7-year-old daughter's teacher cut her hair without his permission. He...
Dad outraged after teacher cuts his daughter’s hair without permission
Home Depot
Foes of Ga. voter law boycott Home Depot; Kemp fires back
Parents divide over unofficial Columbia County school field trip
An unofficial Columbia County field trip causes buzz among parents
In this image from video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin, center, is taken...
Chauvin guilty of murder and manslaughter in Floyd’s death
Gov. Tony Evers included a provision in his budget proposal changing current laws, which...
Lawsuit accuses businessman of selling bogus Masters badges for $448,250

Latest News

A crowd gathers to protest in the neighborhood where a Columbus police officer fatally shot a...
GRAPHIC: Ohio police officer fatally shoots teenage girl with knife
North Augusta Municipal Building
Deadline looms for North Augusta early voters
Fire officials feel the heat over rising fees in Aiken County
Indya Coleman
Through dedication and inspiration, local teen graduating with a perfect attendance record