US women to face Sweden in group stage in Olympic soccer

ZURICH (AP) - The United States will open the women’s Olympic soccer tournament on July 21 against Sweden. The Swedes beat the World Cup champion Americans in the quarterfinals at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games.

The two teams will also play Australia and New Zealand in their group. Defending champion Germany did not qualify. Olympic champion Brazil will face silver medalist Germany on July 22 in the men’s tournament.

The group that also includes Ivory Coast and Saudi Arabia. The men’s tournament is for under-23 players but teams can select three overage players.

