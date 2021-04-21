Advertisement

US women to face Sweden in group stage in Olympic soccer

United States' Carli Lloyd, center, celebrates with Lindsey Horan and Tierna Davidson, right,...
United States' Carli Lloyd, center, celebrates with Lindsey Horan and Tierna Davidson, right, after scoring the opening goal during the Women's World Cup Group F soccer match between the United States and Chile at the Parc des Princes in Paris, Sunday, June 16, 2019. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus) (WILX)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ZURICH (AP) - The United States will open the women’s Olympic soccer tournament on July 21 against Sweden. The Swedes beat the World Cup champion Americans in the quarterfinals at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games.

The two teams will also play Australia and New Zealand in their group. Defending champion Germany did not qualify. Olympic champion Brazil will face silver medalist Germany on July 22 in the men’s tournament.

The group that also includes Ivory Coast and Saudi Arabia. The men’s tournament is for under-23 players but teams can select three overage players.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jimmy Hoffmeyer says his 7-year-old daughter's teacher cut her hair without his permission. He...
Dad outraged after teacher cuts his daughter’s hair without permission
Home Depot
Foes of Ga. voter law boycott Home Depot; Kemp fires back
Parents divide over unofficial Columbia County school field trip
An unofficial Columbia County field trip causes buzz among parents
Joe Mullins
I-TEAM: Uncovering more details of the Joe Mullins Masters fraud lawsuit
In this image from video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin, center, is taken...
Chauvin guilty of murder and manslaughter in Floyd’s death

Latest News

Auburn signs ex-College of Charleston guard Zep Jasper
Generic photo of Footballs
Presbyterian dismisses football coach Tommy Spangler
Atlanta Braves Guillermo Heredia (38) celebrates with Travis d'artaud, Dansby Swanson, and...
Anderson scheduled to start for Braves at Yankees
Atlanta Dream fire president and GM Chris Sienko