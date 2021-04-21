Advertisement

Through dedication and inspiration, local teen graduating with a perfect attendance record

By Tradesha Woodard
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Graduating school is a great accomplishment on its own. But never missing one single day along the way is even more impressive.

Monday though Friday from kindergarten through 12th grade, Indya Coleman kept going to school.

“Just going to classes just getting my work done,” she said.

From in-person to virtual learning, “I have all A’s right now,’ she said.

MORE | Richmond County board approves 2021 ‘rightsizing’ plan for schools

The 17-year-old student at Davidson Fine Arts Magnet School not only be celebrating graduating high school with honors but also having a perfect record of attendance since kindergarten.

“I’m very determined and outgoing. I’m not very outspoken, but I do have a lot of potential and when I put my mind to something, I choose to reach my goals,” she said.

She says its the small things that keeps her fueled like her younger sister.

“I always want to make sure that I’m being a good example for her,” Coleman said.

Another inspiration is the dedication of her parents.

“Getting up every morning, my parents pretty much encouraged me they were going to work every day, so it makes sense for me to go to school every day,” she said.

So far, Coleman has received 16 different acceptance letters from colleges.

She hasn’t made a final decision just yet, but as she prepares to turn her tassel to the other side of the cap, she’s already challenging herself to stay motivated.

She’s hoping to continue her perfect record of attendance through college.

“Keep pushing and keep striving,” she said.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jimmy Hoffmeyer says his 7-year-old daughter's teacher cut her hair without his permission. He...
Dad outraged after teacher cuts his daughter’s hair without permission
Home Depot
Foes of Ga. voter law boycott Home Depot; Kemp fires back
Parents divide over unofficial Columbia County school field trip
An unofficial Columbia County field trip causes buzz among parents
In this image from video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin, center, is taken...
Chauvin guilty of murder and manslaughter in Floyd’s death
Gov. Tony Evers included a provision in his budget proposal changing current laws, which...
Lawsuit accuses businessman of selling bogus Masters badges for $448,250

Latest News

A crowd gathers to protest in the neighborhood where a Columbus police officer fatally shot a...
GRAPHIC: Ohio police officer fatally shoots teenage girl with knife
North Augusta Municipal Building
Deadline looms for North Augusta early voters
Dozens of people living in Warrenville, Graniteville and Vaucluse are demanding answers from...
Warrenville, Graniteville and Vaucluse residents express ire over rising fire fees
Fire officials feel the heat over rising fees in Aiken County