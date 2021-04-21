Through dedication and inspiration, local teen graduating with a perfect attendance record

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Graduating school is a great accomplishment on its own. But never missing one single day along the way is even more impressive.

Monday though Friday from kindergarten through 12th grade, Indya Coleman kept going to school.

“Just going to classes just getting my work done,” she said.

From in-person to virtual learning, “I have all A’s right now,’ she said.

The 17-year-old student at Davidson Fine Arts Magnet School not only be celebrating graduating high school with honors but also having a perfect record of attendance since kindergarten.

“I’m very determined and outgoing. I’m not very outspoken, but I do have a lot of potential and when I put my mind to something, I choose to reach my goals,” she said.

She says its the small things that keeps her fueled like her younger sister.

“I always want to make sure that I’m being a good example for her,” Coleman said.

Another inspiration is the dedication of her parents.

“Getting up every morning, my parents pretty much encouraged me they were going to work every day, so it makes sense for me to go to school every day,” she said.

So far, Coleman has received 16 different acceptance letters from colleges.

She hasn’t made a final decision just yet, but as she prepares to turn her tassel to the other side of the cap, she’s already challenging herself to stay motivated.

She’s hoping to continue her perfect record of attendance through college.

“Keep pushing and keep striving,” she said.

