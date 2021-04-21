Advertisement

Tamagotchi Pix lets you take selfies with your virtual pet

The '90s era Tamagotchi is back. This time it has a camera.
The '90s era Tamagotchi is back. This time it has a camera.(Source: Tamagotchi, CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 2:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The ’90s called and it wants its toys back.

Tamagotchi, the iconic digital pet is back, but like nearly every other handheld device nowadays, it has a camera.

It allows you to take selfies with your virtual buddy.

The Tamagotchi Pix is a blast from the past with some contemporary add-ons.

The basics are the same. It’s an egg-shaped device with three buttons.

The goal is to raise a virtual pet, which goes through different stages and demands attention by asking to be fed or played with.

If you don’t properly care for your Tamagotchi, it can die.

Along with the camera, the 2021 version has a full-color screen instead of the old pixelated black and white one.

The Tamagotchi Pix costs $59.99 and is available for pre-order now. It officially goes on sale in July.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jimmy Hoffmeyer says his 7-year-old daughter's teacher cut her hair without his permission. He...
Dad outraged after teacher cuts his daughter’s hair without permission
Home Depot
Foes of Ga. voter law boycott Home Depot; Kemp fires back
Parents divide over unofficial Columbia County school field trip
An unofficial Columbia County field trip causes buzz among parents
In this image from video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin, center, is taken...
Chauvin guilty of murder and manslaughter in Floyd’s death
Joe Mullins
I-TEAM: Uncovering more details of the Joe Mullins Masters fraud lawsuit

Latest News

Zebra mussels were found on a boat in the Lake Lanier area.
Invasive zebra mussels found in Georgia
FILE - In this Jan. 27, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden signs an executive order on...
Biden aims for momentum as US returns to climate fight
Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks about a jury's verdict in the case against former...
Garland announces sweeping police probe after Floyd case verdict
Clean, running water from faucet.
Boil orders issued for Grovetown, Valley Public Service Authority customers
Rare conviction renews calls for police reform