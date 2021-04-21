Advertisement

Strom Thurmond High School announces graduation details

Strom Thurmond High School
Strom Thurmond High School(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 12:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
JOHNSTON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Strom Thurmond High School will hold an in-person outdoor commencement ceremony, according to the Edgefield County School District.

The ceremony will be held in the football stadium of the school, 1131 Columbia Road, at 10 a.m. June 11.

Tickets will not be necessary to attend, but guests are asked to wear masks to protect against the spread of coronavirus.

If the weather is bad, the ceremony will be moved indoors to the Johnston-Edgefield-Trenton Middle School gymnasium, and each graduate will receive two guest tickets.

“We hope that this ceremony will bring some semblance of normalcy to our seniors and will reflect the Rebel Pride that unites our community,” the district said in a news release.

More information will be released to graduates at an upcoming senior meeting at 10 a.m. May 7.

