Sign up for SRP’s budgeting informational session today

This session will explain the basics of budgeting and utilizing your funds wisely.
This session will explain the basics of budgeting and utilizing your funds wisely.
By Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -SRP’s Community Development team will hold a budgeting information session on April 21.

This session will explain the basics of budgeting and utilizing your funds wisely.

You can register online by clicking here. You can then click on the calendar choose the 6 p.m. timeframe on April 21, 2021 to register. It will last until 7 p.m.

SRP says this presentation is for informational purposes only and is not intended to provide tax, legal, or accounting advice. And you should consult your own tax, legal, and accounting advisors for advice.

Registrants under 16 years of age must use a Zoom account established by a parent or legal guardian.

