Richmond County recognizes its three basketball championship winning teams

Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 6:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - During the April 20 board meeting, the Richmond County Board of Education recognized the T.W. Josey Lady Eagles and the Cross Creek High School Lady Backs and Razorbacks basketball teams for winning state basketball championships in March.

The Board shared the video presentations and heard each coach speak about their team and the season.

The Josey Lady Eagles won the Class AA Georgia High School Association Championship on March 11 in Macon.

The Cross Creek Lady Back and Razorbacks won the Class AAA Georgia High School Association Championship on March 12 in Macon.

