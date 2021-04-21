Advertisement

Richmond County board approves 2021 ‘rightsizing’ plan for schools

Richmond County School System
By Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 8:51 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Board of Education voted to approve the district’s 2021 ‘rightsizing’ plan.

The strategy has been going on since 2008. From the beginning, we’ve seen things like school closures, new school openings, and zoning changes.

These proposed changes would affect six schools in the system to even out school populations:

The district proposed moving some students from Murphy Middle School to Richmond Hill K-8.

Secondly, all students from Hains Elementary, and those from Wheeless Road who would normally go to Murphy and Butler, would go to Richmond Hill instead.

And all students who currently go to Diamond Lakes and feed into Hephzibah High School, would go to Willis Foreman Elementary instead.

The district said that would help ease the burden when new developments pop up in the Diamond Lakes area.

The plan also included changing C.T. Walker Magnet School from K-8 to K-5, forcing families to choose a different magnet school for their kids transitioning to middle school.

The board held virtual hearings to open the floor for the public to comment on rightsizing classrooms before voting on the plan.

We are reaching out to the board of education for clarification on which and when these changes will be implemented.

