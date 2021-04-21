Public support needed to secure a new home for the Fort Gordon Museum

FORT GORDON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Fort Gordon Historical Museum Society rallies support to secure a new home for the Fort Gordon Museum to preserve the history of army communications.

The U.S. Army Signal Corps Museum at Fort Gordon closed in February 2021 due to base growth and military construction requirements. The public’s help is needed to secure a new home off base for the museum and its substantial historical collection.

Military retirees, business, and community leaders from around the country have come together to establish the Fort Gordon Historical Museum Society with the mission to raise funds for the acquisition of a new museum home. Without a new home, artifacts from the Fort Gordon museum will be shipped to Army storage outside of the CSRA.

“Many people probably don’t realize the magnitude of the artifacts that we have right here in Augusta,” said Amy Tuschen, Executive Director of the FGHMS. “In addition to the rich collection of historical Signal Corps artifacts, we have a telephone used by Adolf Hitler, a piece of the Berlin Wall, and Oscar statues awarded to the Signal Corps for WWII-era documentaries. These are very important, one-of-a-kind treasures that only can be seen right here.”

The new museum will expand upon the current Signal Corps collection by adding artifacts and exhibitions from the new US Army Cyber Corps, as well as document the history of the installation, and other tenant units that have served at Fort Gordon and become a part of the local community.

“The new museum will feature state-of-the-art live and virtual constructs that preserve and honor the considerable contributions of the men and women who have served at Fort Gordon,” said BG (Retired) Welton Chase, Jr., Chairman of the FGHMS. “It is vitally important that we capture the stories of those who served not only to educate the public but also to inspire a new generation of Americans to serve the nation.”

According to Chase, they have identified a new home for the museum just outside Gate1, but they still need to raise the funds necessary to purchase the building.

For more information on how to become involved or contribute, contact Amy Tuschen at execdirector@fghms.com or 706-831-5912, or visit SecureOurStory.org.

