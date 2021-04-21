Presbyterian dismisses football coach Tommy Spangler

(AP) - Presbyterian has fired football coach Tommy Spangler. School athletic director Rob Acunto said Wednesday that Spangler would not return after four seasons. He led the Blue Hose to a 4-3 record this spring.

Presbyterian competes in the Pioneer League, a non-scholarship conference in the Division I Football Championship Subdivision.

Spangler was in his second stint as Presbyterian head coach. He led the program for six seasons from 2001-06. He returned as the school’s defensive coordinator in 2013 before getting rehired as head coach in 2017.

