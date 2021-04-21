Pollinator trail at lake will be dedicated to late ranger

CLARKS HILL, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Officials with the J. Strom Thurmond Dam and Lake Project at Clarks Hill will dedicate a pollinator trail to the late Christopher Spiller, a former ranger and dedicated environmental restoration advocate.

The event at 10:30 a.m. Thursday will be part of an Earth Day observance.

Spiller served at the project as a park ranger and as the natural resources manager before dying in 2020. He served on numerous teams within the Army Corps of Engineers including the national stewardship advisory team, where he had input and influence over future natural resources initiatives with the corps.

He passionately promoted pollinators and longleaf pine habitat restoration on public lands. Spiller dedicated his career to fostering environmental stewardship and promoting public lands for use by current and future generations.

The trail was established in 2018.

You can watch the dedication at www.facebook.com/savannahcorps.

