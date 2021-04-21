Advertisement

Poll finds support in Georgia for new voting rules

By Dave Miller
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 2:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA - Gov. Brian Kemp’s Office announced that the University of Georgia School of Public and International Affairs released new polling showing a majority of Georgia voters approve of key provisions of Georgia’s Election Integrity Act.

The law introduces stiffer voter identification requirements for absentee balloting, limits drop boxes and gives the Georgia Election Board new powers to intervene in county election offices and to remove and replace local election officials.

MORE | Foes of Ga. voter law boycott Home Depot; Kemp fires back

Opponents say it targets voters of color.

The survey was conducted March 31 through April 19 and included a total of 887 (unweighted) Georgia registrants who self-reported as having voted in the 2020 general election. The live interviewer survey was administered by the School of Public and International Affairs Survey Research Center at the University of Georgia. Interviews were conducted in English.

A majority of voters approved of the following:

  • Voter ID requirements on absentee balloting (65% approve)
  • Mandating two Saturdays of early voting (75% approve)
  • Optional two Sundays of early voting (74% approve)
  • Moving to a four-week runoff period (52% approve)
  • Securing all drop boxes around the clock (55% approve)
  • Changing absentee ballot request deadline from four days to eleven days prior to Election Day (60% approve)
  • Prohibiting the sending of unsolicited absentee ballot applications (54% approve)
  • Additional safeguards to prevent fraud (52% support)

Other key findings:

  • A majority of voters, 59%, opposed economic boycotts
  • A majority of voters polled, 62%, believe corporations should “stay out” of politics

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

